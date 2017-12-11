Man Drives 1,300 Miles to Return Dog to Its Owner

This sweet puppy below, Zimba, had been abandoned by his owner’s former boyfriend along Maryland’s Eastern Shore before the Caroline County Humane Society found the animal in November.

The humane society tracked down the dog’s owner, Ikea Mosley, through his microchip and discovered that Mosley was living in Wichita.

Mosley struggled to make arrangements to bring the pooch home because of family and work obligations and had been told by several airlines that her dog would not be allowed to fly to her location.

So the nicest man in the entire world, Zach Hold, along with the humane society, documented his 1,300-MILE JOURNEY to Wichita on Facebook.

Zimba’s owner could not believe that someone could go to such great lengths to return a lost dog.

She said,“I’m very, very thankful, like I’m like speechless, because I really can’t believe you drove all the way here.”

Despite the long journey, Holt said that he was happy to have Zimba as his travel companion.

“This is the best riding companion I’ve ever seen, he was great, he napped the entire way, everything was perfectly fine he had no complaints.”

I’M NOT CRYING YOU ARE 😭😭