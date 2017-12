A homeless man in Oregon chased and attacked another man, claiming…. Taylor Swift told him to do so.

The guy swung a knife at the victim who suffered a two-inch cut on his back. The man told cops he was married to Taylor Swift and said, “my wife told me to kill him.”

He then refused to answer any more questions because he claimed to have top secret clearance.

The guy was arrested and charged with assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

So there’s that…