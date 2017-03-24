Man That Breaks Up Fight Between Two Teens Is Honored By City

Hittin ya in all the feels with this one.

Here is the viral video that started all of this:

The Washington Post explained the situation: Ibn Ali Miller, a 26-year-old Muslim man from Atlantic City, had run an errand for his mother when he happened upon the group of teens gathered on the neighborhood street corner. In the video that has now been seen by millions, and has been praised by the likes of LeBron James and Snoop Dogg, Miller puts himself between the fighting boys and offers them some tough love. “You’re almost men, you’re not kids no more,” Miller tells them. “Start acting like it, yo. You’re going to get nowhere like this, yo.” He condemned their friends for laughing and egging them on. He points to one teen off camera and says, “I know where you’re from, humble beginnings. Your mom and dad worked hard to get where they’re at, yo.” He turns to another. “Your dad’s doing life, you think it’s a game out here? It’s no game out here. It’s real out here, little bro.” Then Miller tells the two fighting boys he won’t leave until they shake hands. After some coaxing from Miller, they do.

After the video went Viral he was honored by Atlantic City (video above.) He was honored by the city’s recognition and started choking up while thanking his Mother.

“For him to intervene like that was tremendous and more importantly for the children to listen. That could have went the other way,” Council President Marty Small said in an interview.

This is amazing. ALL THE FEELS. We need more of this. #BeTheChange