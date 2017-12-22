Man Attempts To Slide Down London Escalator And Fails

If you can somehow manage to make it through the day without getting drunk and attempting to slide down an escalator, then you’re doing OK.

James Gower tweeted a video of his buddy attempting to slide down the middle of the up and down escalators in London and fails miserably!

Top night last night, but this has to be the highlight 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yMqDvOoVML — James Gower (@__gower) December 21, 2017

That first hit was wicked! James posted later that he’s OK.

Fuuuuuuuck me that blew up 😂😂 for everyone that’s asking, yeh he’s alright. Few cuts and bruises but he’s all good 😂 — James Gower (@__gower) December 22, 2017

I’ve done a lot of stupid things with and without the influence of alcohol, but wow, this just makes me cringe!