Man Attempts To Slide Down London Escalator And Fails
By Ben Davis
|
Dec 22, 2017 @ 9:35 AM
Source: www.mashableuk.com

If you can somehow manage to make it through the day without getting drunk and attempting to slide down an escalator, then you’re doing OK.

James Gower tweeted a video of his buddy attempting to slide down the middle of the up and down escalators in London and fails miserably!

That first hit was wicked! James posted later that he’s OK.

I’ve done a lot of stupid things with and without the influence of alcohol, but wow, this just makes me cringe!

 

Comments