Man Asks Girlfriend to Text Him World Cup Updates… She Delivered

She put it in terms we can all understand!
A law student shared her text conversation on Twitter between her and her boyfriend giving him updates on the World Cup. He was apparently unable to watch the World Cup match between Tunisia and England and asked for her help.
She said, “My boyfriend asked me to text him updates from the #ENGTUN game. You can’t say it’s not accurate.”
My boyfriend asked me to text him updates from the #ENGTUN game as he's on his way home. You can't say it's not accurate. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/fOIUKsMLus
— lightningstarr (@lightningstarr) June 18, 2018