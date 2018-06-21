Man Asks Girlfriend to Text Him World Cup Updates… She Delivered
By Ben Davis
|
Jun 21, 2018 @ 6:14 AM

She put it in terms we can all understand!

A law student shared her text conversation on Twitter between her and her boyfriend giving him updates on the World Cup.  He was apparently unable to watch the World Cup match between Tunisia and England and asked for her help.

She said, “My boyfriend asked me to text him updates from the #ENGTUN game. You can’t say it’s not accurate.

