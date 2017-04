Anybody see skinny Mama June on Friday? Her new size 4 figure was revealed Friday night on “Mama June: From Not to Hot” on WeTV. She’s going to share the details of exactly how she went from a size 18 at 460 pounds to a size 4 in the next issue of PEOPLE, plus what all of her plastic surgeries were like.

The finale airs this Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

