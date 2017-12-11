This is How To Make Christmas Carols Sound Creepy

If you’ve ever been inclined to make a Christmas Carol sound creepy, you’re going to really like this.

His name is Chase Holfelder. He’s a singer, song writer and producer. He’s also Youtube famous for his Major to Minor series where he changes the feeling of a song just by changing the key it’s sung in. Now, you can easily go down a rabbit hole of music theory getting into the subject of minor and major keys. So rather than get into that, just listen to what happens to these happy Christmas Carols when Chase switches the key.

I have to admit, I kinda like the minor key versions better.

