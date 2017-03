Pure magic happened at the Backstreet Boys’ Las Vegas residency show at the Axis at Planet Hollywood on Wednesday. ‘NSYNC’s Joey Fatone joined the guys on stage and surprised Nick Carter with a big kiss. They were singing “Shape of My Heart,” and they normally pull a fan on stage and serenades her with roses in their hands. But that night, A.J. McLean picked Joey. The next morning, Joey tweeted, “You guys did a great job, proud of u guys! And nick u have great lips.”

You're tearin' up the shape of our hearts tonight @realjoeyfatone ❤️ A post shared by backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) on Mar 8, 2017 at 11:00pm PST