Madonna’s Ex Wants Her To Pay Him $21 Million To Get Her Undies Back…

Peter Shue is a former drug dealer who supposedly dated Madonna in the 90’s, and is still salty she played a part in him spending 21 years in jail. He claims Madonna introduced him to an informant whose testimony ultimately landed him in jail. So now he’s going to auction off her undies. She’s trying to stop it, and he says he will stop the sale…if she pays $21 million. He wants a million dollars for every year he was in jail.

Shue said, “I got the panties in 1994 sometime and I kept them. I wasn’t thinking about them at the time, but I kept them. I ended up going away. When I came home the panties were with some of my personal property. We started researching the auction stuff, and that’s what happened. We’re trying to get the most out of it that we can.”

