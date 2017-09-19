The Mad Pooper Won’t Stop

This jogger won’t stop going #2 in the yard of this family in Colorado Springs!

“The Mad Pooper” stops and pops a squat about once a week for the past seven weeks outside Cathy Budde’s house. No one knows who she is or why she continues to go despite a sign being posted.

Cathy said, “I put a sign on the wall that’s like ‘please, I’m begging you, please stop.’ … She ran by it like 15 times yesterday, and she still pooped.”

By the way, the cops are still looking for her. So, if you know her, you can call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7240.