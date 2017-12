Ben Haggerty performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Thursday, June 23, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

Macklemore’s break out radio smash “Thrift Shop” was made only more popular due to the hilarity that ensued in the video. With “Corner Store”, we see that side of Mack again.

Macklemore enlisted the help of fellow Seattle rappers Dave B and Travis Thompson for the song and the video. Be careful when and where you watch this, there’s some NSFW language in it. But the video is magnificent!