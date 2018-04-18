M.A.C. and Puma are teaming up!

M.A.C is collaborating with Puma, so now your lipstick can match your brand new sneakers!

Isn’t that everything you’ve ever wanted???



Now you can match your makeup to your sneakers, just in time for all your glorious warm weather looks.

The MAC x Puma collection will feature three gorgeous special-edition suede sneakers in hues inspired by MAC’s most beloved and legendary lipsticks: Lady Danger, Créme d’Nude, and Sin.

You can already get each of these lipsticks online for $18.50, and the MAC x Puma sneakers will be available in May.