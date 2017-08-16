Luke Bryan Used His Celebrity To Get Out Of Speeding Ticket
By Ben Davis
|
Aug 16, 2017 @ 6:57 AM

Luke Bryan was travelling through Wyoming recently, and used his fame to escape a speeding ticket.

How have YOU got out of a speeding ticket?

Related Content

Setting the Bar: Don’t Stuff Motor Oil Down ...
This Police Officer is Goals
Don’t Mess With Deer
Good News: Police Deliver Bride To Wedding
Angry Beaver Attacks Man & Holds Him Hostage
Be Careful Of Your April Fools!
Comments