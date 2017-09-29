Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are Judges 2 and 3 for Idol

Lionel Ritchie performs Friday, July 2, 2010 at The Greenbrier for the gala opening of the Casino Club in White Sulpher Springs, W.Va. The 100,000 sq. ft Casino Club was recently completed below the historic resort. (AP Photo/Mollie Woody)

Looks like American Idol finally opened up the check book and dropped some big dough on two very impressive judges.

Alongside Katy Perry, country superstar Luke Bryan and former Commodore, Lionel Richie will be joining the judges panel on the next season of American Idol. As recently as last week, the fate of next season’s American Idol was in question because of producers’ seeming inability to find two additional judges.

Luke Bryan made the announcement this afternoon on Twitter.

As did Lionel Richie in the most Lionel Richie way possible. “HELLO”

American Idol returns in 2018.