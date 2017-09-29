Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are Judges 2 and 3 for Idol

Looks like American Idol finally opened up the check book and dropped some big dough on two very impressive judges.
Alongside Katy Perry, country superstar Luke Bryan and former Commodore, Lionel Richie will be joining the judges panel on the next season of American Idol. As recently as last week, the fate of next season’s American Idol was in question because of producers’ seeming inability to find two additional judges.
Luke Bryan made the announcement this afternoon on Twitter.
It’s official. @AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/930zc5YB2Z
— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) September 29, 2017
As did Lionel Richie in the most Lionel Richie way possible. “HELLO”
HELLO @AmericanIdol! Excited to announce that I will be on the judges panel w/ @katyperry @LukeBryanOnline & host @RyanSeacrest #TheNextIdol pic.twitter.com/9sAHgn1kZk
— Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) September 29, 2017
American Idol returns in 2018.