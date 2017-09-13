This is crazy. A coyote survived about 21-miles stuck in a car’s grille!

The coyote was trying to cross the road (in Canada) when the woman driving to work “heard a crunch” and thought the animal was dead.

But at a stoplight near her workplace, a construction worker informed her that there was, in fact, a coyote embedded in her car’s grille.

She called fish and game which sent a biologist to check him out. The biologist declared the coyote healthy enough and released him into a park in the Canadian Rockies.

What a lucky puppers!