Lowe’s Customer Gives Last Generator to Fellow Shopper

Florida Governor Rick Scott urged hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate before Hurricane Irma makes potential landfall.

Those that are staying are grabbing all the generators, water, supplies they can to wait it out.

Well Pam Brekke was at a Lowe’s in Orlando shopping for a generator to help care for her sick father and was next in line when she watched the last unit get loaded onto a cart for the customer who was standing before her in line.

She started crying having driven 30 miles and having searched store after store for a generator.

That’s when Ramon Santiago came up and gave her the generator he was going to buy. He didn’t even know why she was crying.

Good people helping people.