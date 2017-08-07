Love Is Officially DEAD

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are separating.

They announced it on Pratt’s Facebook page and Faris’ Instagram on Sunday night.



They wrote, “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Faris and Pratt met in 2007 when they co-starred in “Take Me Home Tonight” (the movie hit theaters in 2011). They got married July 9, 2009, in Bali, Indonesia.

