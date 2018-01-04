I Love When Jimmy Kimmel Does This
By Ben Davis
|
Jan 4, 2018 @ 9:15 PM

Jimmy Kimmel does this segment on his show called “Lie Witness News” where he asks people about things and events that NEVER happened!

So last night he asked passersby about their opinions on a non-existent awards show.

The outrage! 😂

Related Content

Jimmy Kimmel’s Lie Witness News Was Fantasti...
United: Fly the Friendly Skies?
President Obama Reads Mean Tweets
Unnecessary Censorship: Star Wars
Beloit College Releases The 2021 Mindset List
We Need To Talk About The Bachelorette…And W...
Comments