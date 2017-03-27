The Love Actually Sequel Is Perfect

The “Love Actually” reunion premiered in the U.K. on Friday (Saturday night in the U.S. on NBC), and included such funny scenes as Hugh Grant dancing to “Hotline Bling”. It started with Mark showing up at Juliet and Peter’s house with cue cards…(just like in the original when he professed his love for her)…and introduced Kate Moss as his girlfriend. You also see Jamie and Aurelia with a car full of kids…and he is still bad at Portuguese. Love ALL OF THIS.

What about Hugh Grant shaking his booty to Hotline Bling on #rednosedayactually? We loved it 😍🔴❤️ pic.twitter.com/39KVlAeumV — Red Nose Day (@rednoseday) March 24, 2017

HERE’S THE FULL VIDEO!!



Love Actually 2017 update by TheBestViews

