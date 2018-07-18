Louisville’s Rajon Rondo and Peyton Siva Get Sweaty, Play Pick Up Basketball Games
Rajon Rondo and Peyton Siva have been spotted in the city!

Its the summer ladies and we cannot get enough of these hot, athletic, sweaty men! Just saying…

Rajon Rondo (who has just been signed to the LA Lakers) and Peyton Siva (former UofL and NBA Player) were seen playing a pick up basketball game in Louisville on Tuesday!

They looked a little hot!

Accompanying them on the court were Jazz Ferguson, Leroy Hickerson, and Lyonell Gaines; other local Louisvillians who play ball overseas!

 

I absolutely love how talented Louisville is and definitely love when we get to see these men back in the city!

 

 

