Louisville Woman Saved From Home Invasion by Rescue Dog

A Louisville woman got a little help from her rescue dog Layla when a man entered her home and attacked her.

Kelsey rescued her pitbull Layla two years ago. At the time, Layla was malnourished and covered in ticks and fleas. Since the rescue, the two have become inseparable. Of the relationship, Kelsey says;

“We’re together all the time, very attached. I rescued her and then she rescued me.”

It should come as no surprise then, that Layla sprung into action when she sensed something wasn’t right in their home.

Late Monday night, as Kelsey and Layla were watching television, Layla sensed something going on in the kitchen. When Kelsey got up to see what Layla was barking about and found an unknown man standing in the kitchen. Upon being discovered, he attacked Kelsey. Layla was having none of it.

As Kelsey was fighting and screaming at the man, Layla was barking and biting his legs. The intruder soon stopped the attack and ran from Kelsey’s home.

Police are investigating however the subject is still at large. He’s described as a man in his 30’s, around 6 feet tall with a shaven head. If you have any information , please contact LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Photo Courtesy Wave 3 News