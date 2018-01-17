Louisville Woman Going Viral Because…. Farts
By Ben Davis
|
Jan 17, 2018 @ 7:40 AM
Louisville author Olivia Cole is going viral because of an experience she witnessed at the gym recently.  Two women were working out and were approached by a flirtatious guy.

Since they were working out, they were not interested in the attention.  So one of the girls gave a pretty amazing excuse not to come any closer… she farted. 😂

And that was that. Bahaha

Apparently she’s not the only one to use this genius tactic to deflect unwanted advances from dudes at the gym!!!

