Louisville Woman Going Viral Because…. Farts

Louisville author Olivia Cole is going viral because of an experience she witnessed at the gym recently. Two women were working out and were approached by a flirtatious guy.

Since they were working out, they were not interested in the attention. So one of the girls gave a pretty amazing excuse not to come any closer… she farted. 😂

GUYS. Just now. In gym. *guy approaches two women working out, with flirtatious eyebrows at the ready* Girl 1: UH you might not want to come over here, dude. I just farted. It’s bad. Guy: *looks horrified. leaves.* Girl 2: omg did you really? Girl 1: psh no. — Olivia A. Cole (@RantingOwl) January 10, 2018

And that was that. Bahaha

And she was only like 21. The CREATIVITY. THE FINESSE. — Olivia A. Cole (@RantingOwl) January 11, 2018

I literally screamed in the gym. Turned it into a cough so I didn’t give her away. — Olivia A. Cole (@RantingOwl) January 10, 2018

An American hero — Olivia A. Cole (@RantingOwl) January 10, 2018

Apparently she’s not the only one to use this genius tactic to deflect unwanted advances from dudes at the gym!!!