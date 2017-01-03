Louisville Tricks Duke Into Defending Wrong Basket

Would you call this a trick play?

To start the second half against Duke, coach Jeff Walz sent the Lady Cards into the “backcourt” standing underneath their own basket.

From sbnation.com:

The Cardinals lined up for the inbound pass like they normally would. Three players stood on one half of the floor, while a fourth stood in the “backcourt” to await the pass. The Duke players followed suit, lining up to guard the Louisville players. There was only one problem. The Cardinal players lined up near the basket were sneakily lined up near the wrong basket. Briahanna Jackson inbounded the ball to Mariya Moore who easily dribbled to the correct bucket for the easy score.

Brilliant!!! However, Louisville wound up losing to Duke 58-55.

SOURCE