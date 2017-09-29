Louisville Names David Padgett Interim Men’s Basketball Coach

Miami Heat basketball player David Padgett poses during the annual media day, Friday, Sept. 26, 2008 in Miami. (AP Photo/J. Pat Carter)

The last 48 hours have been both turbulent and busy for the University of Louisville. But, they’ve named an interim men’s basketball head coach.

Padgett spent 3 years as team captain and starting center for the Cardinals from 2005 to 2008. So, he’s no stranger to the program. Padgett is also a former strength coach for the University of Louisville and spent some time with Purdue.

Padgett’s name has been circling for the past couple days along with Scotty Davenport and Tom Crean.

cbssports​.com >> With Rick Pitino on leave, assistant David Padgett to be Louisville interim head coach https://t.co/be3FhiH5Xa — Louisville Cardinals (@lvillebuzztap) September 29, 2017