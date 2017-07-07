Louisville Magazine’s Best of Louisville Bash Was LIT

Kelly and Chelsea served as emcees for this year’s Best of Louisville Awards and party thrown by Louisville Magazine!
Congrats to all the winners, including our friends at WAVE3 News, Scott Reynolds (Best TV Anchor – Male), Kevin Harned (Best TV Meteorologist) and Dawne Gee (Best TV Anchor – Female)!! They even got up on stage to play a little cowbell with The Louisville Crashers!!!
So this what happens when @reynoldswave3 is given a #cowbell and a chance to play @CrashersBand for #bestoflouisville post party @KyCtrArts pic.twitter.com/iYHmRWH9W1
— Aaron Ellis (@aaronellis01) July 7, 2017
My friend & coworker @KevinHarned has found his true calling of a #cowbell player w/@CrashersBand. After party @KyCtrArts #bestoflouisville pic.twitter.com/8aoYxX9990
— Aaron Ellis (@aaronellis01) July 7, 2017
New lead #cowbell player for @CrashersBand my friend @DawneGeeWAVE3. She put Kevin & Scott to shame @KyCtrArts post party #bestoflouisville pic.twitter.com/xpwbRbwRd3
— Aaron Ellis (@aaronellis01) July 7, 2017
#getitDawne #morecowbell