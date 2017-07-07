Louisville Magazine’s Best of Louisville Bash Was LIT
By Kelly K
|
Jul 7, 2017 @ 7:39 AM

Kelly and Chelsea served as emcees for this year’s Best of Louisville Awards and party thrown by Louisville Magazine!

Congrats to all the winners, including our friends at WAVE3 News, Scott Reynolds (Best TV Anchor – Male), Kevin Harned (Best TV Meteorologist) and Dawne Gee (Best TV Anchor – Female)!!  They even got up on stage to play a little cowbell with The Louisville Crashers!!!

#getitDawne #morecowbell

SEE ALL THE WINNERS HERE

Comments