Louisville Continues On In CWS

Louisville gives their dads a special Father’s Day and advances in the College World Series by beating Texas A&M 8-4 Sunday.
VICTORY IN OMAHA!#L1C4 #CWS pic.twitter.com/A0tuqblbQe
— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 18, 2017
Louisville looks to advance again Tuesday as they take on Florida at 7pm! Click HERE for the NCAA Baseball Tournament College World Series Bracket.
Happy #FathersDay from the Cards! pic.twitter.com/6aozbp4WER
— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 18, 2017
Relive the highlights and excitement from today's #CWS opening victory!
The sights & sounds ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/o84YhW8xnZ
— Louisville Baseball (@UofLBaseball) June 19, 2017