Louisville Continues On In CWS
By Ben Davis
|
Jun 19, 2017 @ 5:44 AM

Louisville gives their dads a special Father’s Day and advances in the College World Series by beating Texas A&M 8-4 Sunday.

Louisville looks to advance again Tuesday as they take on Florida at 7pm!  Click HERE for the NCAA Baseball Tournament College World Series Bracket.

