Louisville City FC: USL Champs!

With a goal late in the match, with a score of 1-0, the Louisville City FC are your USL CHAMPS!!
Here’s a cool recap of their road to the Championship match… HERE.
Mayor Fischer will enjoy that Kansas City BBQ! Congratulations!!
How about a friendly wager on the @USL Cup,@MayorSlyJames? I bet a bottle of bourbon on @loucityfc, you a selection of KC's best barbecue on @SwopeRangers?
— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) November 13, 2017
Great job @loucityfc players, coaches, staff, owners and fans! 14,000+ on hand for a tremendous @USL Cup championship! pic.twitter.com/Mg5TaNcY6b
— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) November 14, 2017