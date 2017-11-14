Louisville City FC: USL Champs!

With a goal late in the match, with a score of 1-0, the Louisville City FC are your USL CHAMPS!!

Here’s a cool recap of their road to the Championship match… HERE.

HISTORY 🏆. #USLCup A post shared by United Soccer League ⚽ (@uslsoccer) on Nov 13, 2017 at 8:19pm PST

Mayor Fischer will enjoy that Kansas City BBQ! Congratulations!!

How about a friendly wager on the @USL Cup,@MayorSlyJames? I bet a bottle of bourbon on @loucityfc, you a selection of KC's best barbecue on @SwopeRangers? — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) November 13, 2017

Great job @loucityfc players, coaches, staff, owners and fans! 14,000+ on hand for a tremendous @USL Cup championship! pic.twitter.com/Mg5TaNcY6b — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) November 14, 2017