Louisville City FC: USL Champs!
By Ben Davis
|
Nov 14, 2017 @ 6:55 AM

With a goal late in the match, with a score of 1-0, the Louisville City FC are your USL CHAMPS!!

Here’s a cool recap of their road to the Championship match… HERE.

HISTORY 🏆. #USLCup

A post shared by United Soccer League ⚽ (@uslsoccer) on

Mayor Fischer will enjoy that Kansas City BBQ!  Congratulations!!

Champagne showers for @louisvillecityfc #USLCup

A post shared by United Soccer League ⚽ (@uslsoccer) on

