The groundbreaking for the new Louisville City FC soccer stadium is scheduled for TODAY at 3 p.m.

(From WAVE-3) The $65 million facility in Butchertown will hold 11,300 seats, luxury suites, bars and a HUGE 40′ by 72′ video display. The new stadium is expected to be open for business in early 2020.

