Louis Tomlinson Arrested!

Louis Tomlinson was arrested Friday after dragging a paparazzo to the ground and then going after a woman taking cellphone video of the whole thing at LAX. Tomlinson was charged with simple battery and released after posting $20,000 bond early Saturday. Tomlinson’s attorney issued a statement saying the paparazzi provoked it and that Louis was just protecting his girlfriend. The paparazzo was taken to a hospital for treatment, and the woman taking the cellphone video was treated at the scene. Tomlinson has a March 29th court date.

