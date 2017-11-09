Louis C.K. The Latest in Sexual Misconduct Allegations

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2016 file photo, Louis C.K. arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. The New York premiere of Louis C.K.’s controversial new film “I Love You, Daddy” has been canceled amid swirling controversy over the film and the comedian. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Louis C.K. was set to premiere his new movie “I Love You Daddy” today in New York. The premiere has been abruptly canceled leading many to speculate.

In the movie, Louis C.K.’s character uses the N-word and makes multiple inappropriate jokes about children. The context of those jokes, I’ll leave to you to figure out. I’d rather not put those words in here.

The movie was set to premiere today in New York City in Orchard Park. The premiere was canceled last minute as was Louis’ appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. These hasty cancellations have led to wide-spread speculation that only intensified as whispers began circling of a New York Times expose that focuses on Louis C.K. and his conduct with female comedians.

“Louis C.K. also hastily canceled an appearance on CBS’ ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'” Hmmm…https://t.co/4yDKiOvTRD — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) November 9, 2017

3. Both 1 and 2https://t.co/fh6xizWD6l — Mike McGranaghan (@AisleSeat) November 9, 2017

A source tells The Hollywood Reporter that a New York Times story on the comedian is about to break, and the premiere was canceled in case it is damaging.https://t.co/hbxJWGSvly via @thr — David P Gelles (@gelles) November 9, 2017