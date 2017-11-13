Louis C. K. Loses Everything After Admitting To Misconduct

Louis C.K. admitted on Friday that he had engaged in sexual misconduct with several women. In a statement, he said, “I want to address the stories told to the New York Times by five women named Abby, Rebecca, Dana, Julia who felt able to name themselves and one who did not.” He continued, “These stories are true.”

After that, FX Networks, which produce and broadcast several of his television shows, cut ties with him. His overall production deal was canceled, and he lost his role as executive producer on Better Things and Baskets, the Amazon series One Mississippi, and a TBS animated series, The Cops. He also lost his voice role in The Secret Life Of Pets 2, and was even dropped by his manager and agent.

MORE HERE