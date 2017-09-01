Lost Your Job? Burger King Can Help
By Ben Davis
|
Sep 1, 2017 @ 6:03 AM

Burger King is currently offering some tasty consolation to the out-of-work with their unique “Whopper Severance” package — otherwise known as free burgers to the recently fired.

Burger King said customers who “own [their] fire” by updating their LinkedIn profiles to “publicly confess to getting canned” can register to receive a Whopper Severance package in the mail, which includes a letter along with a gift card for free Burger King food.

Interested and jobless candidates must post a public message on LinkedIn reading: “I got fired. I want a free Whopper. #WhopperSeverance.”

The promotion only runs through today.

Comments