“Lost” Dog Now Going Viral

Louisville resident, Tyler Wilson noticed a Golden Labrador wandering around a gas station for the second time in two weeks and got a little concerned.

Tyler assumed the animal was lost, but when the dog approached him, he read his tag which said, ‘My name is Dew. I am not lost. I like to roam. Tell me to go home.‘

Awesome.

Came up to me while I was pumping gas. Dew just likes to adventure pic.twitter.com/9C13t8WR4X — Tyler Wilson (@502_Wilson) January 14, 2017

Who knew that Dew is a local celebrity?? The dog is the star of the Facebook page, Dew’s Adventures, which is liked by over 15,000 people and dedicated to his journeys away from his owners’ 70-acre farm.

People are pretty obsessed with this dog that goes on his own adventures https://t.co/fas3gJowkN pic.twitter.com/bLNaGVeNb1 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 27, 2017

Do me & favor and check this out! lol it's pretty cool https://t.co/eZEufsApck — Tyler Wilson (@502_Wilson) January 26, 2017

