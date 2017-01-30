“Lost” Dog Now Going Viral

Louisville resident, Tyler Wilson noticed a Golden Labrador wandering around a gas station for the second time in two weeks and got a little concerned.

Tyler assumed the animal was lost, but when the dog approached him, he read his tag which said, ‘My name is Dew. I am not lost. I like to roam. Tell me to go home.

Awesome.

Who knew that Dew is a local celebrity?? The dog is the star of the Facebook page, Dew’s Adventures, which is liked by over 15,000 people and dedicated to his journeys away from his owners’ 70-acre farm.

SOURCE and SOURCE

  • Comments

    Comments