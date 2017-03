Lorde has parodied her song “Green Light” with lyrics about her love for Cadbury Creme Eggs.

Part of the lyrics were, “I’m waiting for it, that Creme Egg, I want it. I love to indulge in a Creme Egg, and I’ve been in America and the chocolate is not very good in America. I was excited to come to the UK and snack on a little Creme Egg.”

I just love her though.