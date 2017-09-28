Lorde Gives Everyone Chills With Live Lounge Performance

How amazing is Lorde though?!?! Watch her perform for a Live Lounge below!
We can't let go of how perfect Green Light sounds in the Live Lounge 💚
As @ClaraAmfo said – we're so glad @Lorde exists! ✨ pic.twitter.com/vxbliqw8EK
— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 28, 2017
This cover though:
Oh, @Lorde 😍@PhilCollinsFeed's In The Air Tonight sounds beautiful in the Live Lounge #R1LiveLoungeMonth pic.twitter.com/qooUenQ0IR
— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 28, 2017
BIG thanks to @Lorde for joining us in the Live Lounge today!
If anyone needs us, we'll be watching this on repeat 😍#R1LiveLoungeMonth pic.twitter.com/Bh9zEoRGms
— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 28, 2017
Obsessed.