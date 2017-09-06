Look at Rami Malek as Freddy Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Rami Malek arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Rami Malek, star of USA’s hit sci-fi drama “Mr. Robot” will play the role of Freddy Mercury and this first look of Rami in make-up as Freddy is amazing!

The movie “Bohemian Rhapsody” tells the story of Freddy Mercury teaming up with pals Brian May and Roger Taylor to form the 1970’s era rock group ‘Queen‘. The movie goes on to tell the story of the band throughout their career and up to their performance at Live Aid in 1985. Freddy Mercury would die six years later due to complications from AIDS.

Malek has certainly channeled Freddy Mercury! Their resemblance is scary. But, a movie about ‘Queen’ has to include some singing, right? The answer is yes. According to producers, the movie will feature bits of Freddy Mercury and bits of Rami Malek. Rami is currently at Abby Road studios working on his vocal contributions.