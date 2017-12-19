The Long Awaited Ocean’s 8 Trailer Is Here

Sandra Bullock accepts the award for best actress in an action movie for "Gravity" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards at the Barker Hangar on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2014, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)

Last year, it was announced that a female led “Ocean’s” movie was coming and the trailer is now here!

The Ocean’s 8 cast reads like a veritable “who’s who” of female leads in Hollywood. Check this out…Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchette, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Nora Lum (aka Awkwafina), Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna. WOW!

Ocean’s 8 will tell the story of jewelry thieves who are attempting to steal a very rare necklace during New York’s Met Gala.

This looks like it’s going to be an incredible movie. Also, did you see that James Cordon cameo?!