The Long Awaited Ocean’s 8 Trailer Is Here

Last year, it was announced that a female led “Ocean’s” movie was coming and the trailer is now here!
The Ocean’s 8 cast reads like a veritable “who’s who” of female leads in Hollywood. Check this out…Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchette, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Nora Lum (aka Awkwafina), Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna. WOW!
Ocean’s 8 will tell the story of jewelry thieves who are attempting to steal a very rare necklace during New York’s Met Gala.
Every con has its pros. Watch the new trailer for #Oceans8, starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, @mindykaling, @MsSarahPaulson, @awkwafina, with @rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter. pic.twitter.com/lNeiVVB4c7
— Oceans8Movie (@oceans8movie) December 19, 2017
This looks like it’s going to be an incredible movie. Also, did you see that James Cordon cameo?!