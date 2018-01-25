Logan Paul Is Back With A New Purpose

YouTube star Logan Paul has pledged $1 million to suicide prevention groups, “to educate” himself on the topic after posting a video from Japan’s so-called “suicide forest”.

He shared a seven-minute video to his YouTube page on Wednesday where he interviewed people who have attempted suicide, as well as the director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

He said part of the problem was his ignorance on the subject. YouTube had previously cut ties with Paul on January 10th after he faced a lot of backlash for that video.

