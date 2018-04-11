Local Sign Doesn’t Mean What You Think

Something illegal is happening, right?

Not the case. If you happen to be driving down the road and see this sign, you might think that!

However, it was all a part of a gender reveal party thrown for Taylor and Justin Bright, our listener Kelli’s sister and her husband!

There’s a deeper story here. Kelli explains to us in a post on Facebook:

Over the weekend my little sister and her husband were thrown a gender reveal party to find out the sex of their baby. We had people driving by stopping taking pics of their party sign….here is a pic 😂 it says “stop here for the sex” . I am super excited to announce its a boy and his name will be Deagan Ray Bright. I’d like to do something special for them if ya can as they had lost their first baby due to an ectopic pregnancy just last year. We wasn’t even sure they would be able to have children because when they were teenagers he had lymphoma and had to under go chemo and had some sperm frozen just in case. They are high school sweet hearts and have been together for like 10 years now and just recently got married last summer! They are so deserving! TIA

Love ya Ben and Kelly

Wow, congratulations to the happy couple!