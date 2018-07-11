Local Police and Fire Department Slay Bruno Mars’ ‘Uptown Funk’

FILE - In this Sunday, June 25, 2017, file photo, Bruno Mars performs "Perm" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Mars is the top nominee with eight nods at the American Music Awards, while The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd all earned five nominations each. The show will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 19 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on ABC. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Bruno Mars’ hit song ‘Uptown Funk’ is a few years old, but that didn’t stop the Norfolk Police Department from putting their spin on it.

Here’s the back story. It all started when the Corinth Police Department in Texas posted this video on their facebook page and raked in over 11 million views.

Did you see that challenege at the end, there? Yeah, they picked a fight with the Norfolk, Virginia police department who took the challenge seriously. VERY seriously.

That video has racked up 30 million views, easily eclipsing the Corinth Texas PD’s view count of 11 million. Now the challenge moves on to Seattle Police Department, Norfolk Constabulary, Virginia Beach Police Department, and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

This is gonna be fun to watch!