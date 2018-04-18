Local News Helicopter Heads to Water Front Park to Dry The Grass

A HC-144 USCG Ocean Sentry passes by the city skyline during the Thunder Over Louisville air show Saturday, April 17, 2010, in Louisville, Ky., to begin the Kentucky Derby Festival of events, which ends with the 136th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 1. (AP Photo/Brian Bohannon)

With Thunder Over Louisville just 3 days away, drastic measures are being taken to dry the great lawn in anticipation of enormous crowds.

The overwhelming volume of rain we’ve gotten over the past couple months was threatening to steal away a good time on the Great Lawn for Thunder Over Louisville. However, WLKY’s Chopper Bill is doing it’s part to ensure the lawn is dried for Saturday.

Right now: @WLKYChopperBill helping to dry the Great Lawn for Thunder. pic.twitter.com/iZMkcoixbB — Carolyn Callahan (@CarolynWLKY) April 18, 2018

That’s some fancy flying skills right there! This could be the beginning of a new Derby Festival tradition. KDF president Mike Berry is even getting behind it!

I’m not sure how much it will help, but I’d be willing to head down there for a couple hours today with my girlfriend’s blow dryer.