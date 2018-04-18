Local News Helicopter Heads to Water Front Park to Dry The Grass

With Thunder Over Louisville just 3 days away, drastic measures are being taken to dry the great lawn in anticipation of enormous crowds.
The overwhelming volume of rain we’ve gotten over the past couple months was threatening to steal away a good time on the Great Lawn for Thunder Over Louisville. However, WLKY’s Chopper Bill is doing it’s part to ensure the lawn is dried for Saturday.
Right now: @WLKYChopperBill helping to dry the Great Lawn for Thunder. pic.twitter.com/iZMkcoixbB
— Carolyn Callahan (@CarolynWLKY) April 18, 2018
That’s some fancy flying skills right there! This could be the beginning of a new Derby Festival tradition. KDF president Mike Berry is even getting behind it!
Come to the North Great Lawn of @wfpark today at 1:30p to see @KyDerbyFestival and @WLKY Chopper Bill in Operation Shop Vac. #KYDerbyFestival #ThunderOverLouisville #DryOut #Historic
— Mike Berry (@KDFPrez) April 18, 2018
I’m not sure how much it will help, but I’d be willing to head down there for a couple hours today with my girlfriend’s blow dryer.