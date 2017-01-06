Local Maryville Elementary Counselor Honored At White House Today

GIANT congrats to Otis’s friend Kaet Barron who was honored at the White House today as Kentucky’s School Counselor of the Year. She stood behind the First Lady, Michelle Obama, as she gave her last speech today. It was pretty amazing!

In the video above, she is 3 people back from the First Lady in white and black. She fixes her hair as it zooms in.

Kaet was one of the 1st people Otis’s wife met and befriended when they moved to Kentucky over a year ago. She has been the school counselor at Maryville Elementary in Bullitt County for several years now and has made a huge impact on the kids there. She asked Otis to come speak to the school about his career and the music industry early last year. We’re SO PROUD of our local teachers and counselors that truly make the future brighter for Kentucky and the world! NICE JOB KAET!!