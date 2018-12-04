Loaded Questions with Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie really knows how to play the game, y’all.

She joined Jimmy Fallon for a competitive game of Loaded Questions, and she quickly took control.

The premise of Loaded Questions is simple: flip over a card, and give your answer aloud, then decide whether you’ll read the question or take a shot.

While Margot seemed at ease to answer the very first question given to her, Jimmy quickly found himself in a couple sticky situations.

He eventually revealed his worst-ever kiss and the celebrity costar he thought he could’ve dated. Spoiler alert: this time around, it’s not Nicole Kidman.

Watch the video in full to hear the story behind how his attempt at wooing Almost Famous star Kate Hudson led to her relationship with her ex Chris Robinson.

