LMPD Spoofs "Look At This" And It's Hysterical By Ben Davis | Jul 16, 2018 @ 8:51 AM Would you look at this?? This video has been floating out there since March, but after the Ohio flooded earlier this year, a couple LMPD officers assessed the damage to a few cars parked over off of Mellwood Ave. They nailed it!