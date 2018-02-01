LMPD Officer, Two Others Shot

One LMPD officer has been shot this afternoon and another person was killed in a narcotics investigation.
According to our news partner Wave 3:
The shooting was reported near Carey and Derby avenues, located off of Bardstown Road, around 1:50 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.
MetroSafe said multiple people were shot, including a law enforcement officer. LMPD sources confirmed to WAVE 3 News reporter Natalia Martinez that the shooting began as officers were conducting a narcotics investigation.
No names are being released at this time. But early reports are that the person pronounced dead is the suspect.