LMPD Officer, Two Others Shot

One LMPD officer has been shot this afternoon and another person was killed in a narcotics investigation.

According to our news partner Wave 3:

The shooting was reported near Carey and Derby avenues, located off of Bardstown Road, around 1:50 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe. MetroSafe said multiple people were shot, including a law enforcement officer. LMPD sources confirmed to WAVE 3 News reporter Natalia Martinez that the shooting began as officers were conducting a narcotics investigation.

No names are being released at this time. But early reports are that the person pronounced dead is the suspect.

