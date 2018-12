We know our LMPD is the GOAT, but now they really are… literally!

The Louisville Metro Police Department posted a fun story on Facebook about a pair of goats roaming I-265. Officers responding to the scene were able to lure the pair into the backseat using BBQ-flavored Fritos.

Same.

The owner of the goats was eventually found and they were Ubered back home.

To be honest, that’s how you get us to do anything! 😂🐐🚓