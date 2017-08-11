Lizard Man May Show Himself During Eclipse

The Lizard Man of Scape Ore Swamp is a mythical creature who lives in the swamps in Lee County, South Carolina.

Police are now worried the eclipse may draw him out of hiding.

In fact, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division even tweeted asking people to report any paranormal or Lizard Man-related activity they see during the eclipse.

Regarding possible paranormal activity potentially occurring during the #SolarEclipse2017. As always, if you see something, say something. pic.twitter.com/O3IuYhHzqB — SCEMD (@SCEMD) August 9, 2017

This comes after police in Greenville felt they had to specifically ask residents NOT TO SHOOT Bigfoot if sighted.