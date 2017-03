Just a heads up…this is NOT a Disney film.

It is based on Hans Christian Anderson’s fairy tale, rather than the Disney movie. The movie follows a young girl who discovers a enchanting woman who she believes is the real “Little Mermaid.”

The story line is completely different than the Disney version, and I’m actually not sure how I feel about it…

I have to see it though because…mermaids.

The film will be coming out later this year. More HERE!