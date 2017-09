As Prince Harry watched volleyball at the 2017 Toronto Invictus Games, a little girl “stole” his popcorn. 😂🍿

Is it possible to love Prince Harry even more? 😍 pic.twitter.com/FX33l9cHBo — People (@people) September 28, 2017

Emily Henson and her mom were watching Emily’s dad compete in a volleyball match when Emily decided she needed some popcorn, so she helped herself!

When Prince Harry figures out what’s happening, he offers her some more while making silly faces. It’s awesome!