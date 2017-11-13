Little Debbie Is Making Us Feel Some Sort Of Way

The #LittleDebbieSweats are real after a tweet got the Internet thinking they were giving the ax to one of its beloved snacks!

Celebrities started chiming in and they are NOT on board…

Then we all got a little violent arguing over which Little Debbie snack we couldn’t live without!

Ben: #TeamOatmealCremePie

Kelly: #TeamStarCrunch

Chelsea: #TeamZebraCake

Just for fun, here’s Will Ferrell as Little Debbie.

FULL STORY